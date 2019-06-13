Overview of Dr. Robert Clayton, MD

Dr. Robert Clayton, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Clayton works at ROBERT A CLAYTON MD in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Chronic Tonsillitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.