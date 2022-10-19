Overview

Dr. Robert Cloar, MD is an Urgent Care Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Urgent Care Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Cloar works at Baptist Health Urgent Care - Westport Road in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.