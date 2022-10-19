See All Urgent Care Medicine in Louisville, KY
Dr. Robert Cloar, MD

Urgent Care Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Robert Cloar, MD is an Urgent Care Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Urgent Care Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.

Dr. Cloar works at Baptist Health Urgent Care - Westport Road in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Urgent Care - Westport Road
    3215 Westport Green Pl, Louisville, KY 40241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 412-1112

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Louisville
    • Aetna
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Oct 19, 2022
    Visited with severe congestion/sinus pain after two weeks of cold symptoms. He diagnosed me with a sinus infection, and prescribed need medicines. He was thorough, took his time to listen to me and explained the prescriptions he was prescribing. Would definitely recommend.
    Pamela — Oct 19, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Cloar, MD

    Specialties
    • Urgent Care Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245254150
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
