Overview of Dr. Robert Coats, MD

Dr. Robert Coats, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Trinity Hospital, Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Munster, Franciscan Health Olympia Fields, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Coats works at Methodist Physician Group in Munster, IN with other offices in Tinley Park, IL and Hobart, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.