Dr. Robert Coben, MD
Dr. Robert Coben, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Jefferson GI Associates2211 Chapel Ave W Ste 401, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions
DiMarino-Kroop-Prieto Gastro-Intestinal Associates, PA26 E Red Bank Ave, Woodbury, NJ 08096 Directions
Jefferson GI Associates132 S 10th St Ste 480, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Keystone Health Plan East
- One Net
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Extremely professional and performed my out patient procedure successfully that other doctors at another hospital said was too complicated and would require major surgery. So very glad I got a second opinion from Jefferson Hospital and Dr. Coben was great!
About Dr. Robert Coben, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Korean
- Male
- Presbyterian Medical Center Of Philadelphia
- Medical College Hospitals-Main Campus - NOW CLOSED
- Medical College Hospitals-Main Campus - NOW CLOSED
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Dr. Coben has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coben accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Coben using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Coben has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coben has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coben on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Coben speaks Korean.
172 patients have reviewed Dr. Coben. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coben.
