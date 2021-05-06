Overview of Dr. Robert Cody, MD

Dr. Robert Cody, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They completed their fellowship with University of Michigan Medical School



Dr. Cody works at The Christ Hospital Physicians - Hematology & Oncology Montgomery in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Ft Wright, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.