Dr. Robert Cody, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Cody, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They completed their fellowship with University of Michigan Medical School
The Christ Hospital Physicians - Hematology & Oncology Montgomery11140 Montgomery Rd Ste 2300, Cincinnati, OH 45249 Directions (513) 564-8580
The Christ Hospital2139 Auburn Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 321-4333Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
The Christ Hospital4460 Red Bank Rd Ste 200, Cincinnati, OH 45227 Directions (513) 321-4333
Tchms 11- Northern Kentucky1955 Dixie Hwy Ste G, Ft Wright, KY 41011 Directions (859) 331-3304
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Christ Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
He is a no nonsense doc!!! I love that about him. He saved my life once....let’s hope he can do it again!! Well, at least prolong it as long as possible.
- University of Michigan Medical School
- U Mich Hosps
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Cody has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cody on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Cody. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cody.
