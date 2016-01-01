Dr. Coffee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Coffee, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Coffee, MD
Dr. Robert Coffee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine.
Dr. Coffee's Office Locations
Caplan-berkeley Llp Dba Caplan Surgery Center3100 Weslayan St Ste 400, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 526-1600
Berkeley Eye Center - Katy21502 Merchants Way Ste A, Katy, TX 77449 Directions (281) 579-6777
Berkeley Eye Center - El Campo2012 WEST LOOP, El Campo, TX 77437 Directions (979) 543-6821
Berkeley Eye Center - Kingwood22741 Professional Dr, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 319-4334
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Coffee, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UCLA
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- South Carolina U, College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coffee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coffee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coffee works at
Dr. Coffee has seen patients for Floaters, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Vitreous Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coffee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Coffee has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coffee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coffee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coffee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.