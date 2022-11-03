Overview of Dr. Robert Cohen, MD

Dr. Robert Cohen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.



Dr. Cohen works at Inova Medical Group-General Surgery in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Woodbridge, VA and Alexandria, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.