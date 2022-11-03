See All General Surgeons in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Robert Cohen, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Cohen, MD

Dr. Robert Cohen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.

Dr. Cohen works at Inova Medical Group-General Surgery in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Woodbridge, VA and Alexandria, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cohen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Inova Schar Cancer Institute
    8081 Innovation Park Dr, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 472-4724
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Inova Medical Group - Breast Surgery
    8318 Arlington Blvd Ste 305, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 207-4320
  3. 3
    2296 Opitz Blvd Ste 240, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 207-4320
  4. 4
    1800 N Beauregard St # 50, Alexandria, VA 22311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 207-4320

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Disorders
Benign Tumor
Breast Cancer
Abdominal Disorders
Benign Tumor
Breast Cancer

Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Robert Cohen, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285697193
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    Residency
    • Emanuel Hospital & Health Center
    Internship
    • Universityof California Irvine
    Medical Education
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
