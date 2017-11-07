See All Psychiatrists in Wilmington, DE
Dr. Robert Cohn, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (6)
Map Pin Small Wilmington, DE
Call for new patient details
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Cohn, MD

Dr. Robert Cohn, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Vanderbilt University.

Dr. Cohn works at Cohn, Robert C MD in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cohn's Office Locations

    Cohn, Robert C MD
    2300 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 3B, Wilmington, DE 19806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 426-1118

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychiatric Evaluation

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Robert Cohn, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 45 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1346315504
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Vanderbilt University
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Cohn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Cohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cohn has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohn.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

