Dr. Robert Cole, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.9 (71)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Cole, MD

Dr. Robert Cole, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.

Dr. Cole works at OrthoSouth in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like De Quervain's Disease, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Cole's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Briarcrest Office
    6286 Briarcrest Ave Ste 200, Memphis, TN 38120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 641-3000
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
  • Methodist University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

De Quervain's Disease
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
De Quervain's Disease
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Treatment frequency



De Quervain's Disease
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Trigger Finger
De Quervain's Release
Ganglion Cyst
Joint Pain
Knee Fracture
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Osteoarthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Wrist Fracture
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis of the Hand
Colles' Fracture
Elbow Disorders
Elbow Injuries
Elbow Sprain
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions
Hand Injury
Hip Pointer Injuries
Humerus Fracture
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis)
Wrist Injuries
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life
    • QualChoice
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 71 ratings
    Patient Ratings (71)
    5 Star
    (68)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Robert Cole, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144223256
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hand & Upper Extremity Surgery, Washington University / Barnes-Jewish Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine, Dept Orthopaedic Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine, Dept Of General Surgery
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Mississippi
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Cole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cole has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cole has seen patients for De Quervain's Disease, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    71 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

