Dr. Robert Cole, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Cole, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital, Emory University Hospital Midtown, Piedmont Hospital and Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center.
Dr. Cole works at
PHI of Buckhead95 Collier Rd NW Ste 615, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 351-2220
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Piedmont Hospital
- Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1871770735
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Cole has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cole accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cole has seen patients for Congestive Heart Failure and Cardiomyopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.