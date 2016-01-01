Overview

Dr. Robert Cole, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital, Emory University Hospital Midtown, Piedmont Hospital and Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center.



Dr. Cole works at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital Heart Failure Center in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Congestive Heart Failure and Cardiomyopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.