Dr. Robert Coleman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Coleman, MD
Dr. Robert Coleman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University (SOM) and is affiliated with Bronson Methodist Hospital, Munson Medical Center, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Dr. Coleman works at
Dr. Coleman's Office Locations
Spectrum Health Medical Group Neurology2750 E Beltline Ave NE Fl 3, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 267-7104Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bronson Methodist Hospital
- Munson Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Provider was professional and friendly
About Dr. Robert Coleman, MD
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1134357015
Education & Certifications
- University of California - San Francisco (GME)
- University of Michigan (GME)
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Vanderbilt University (SOM)
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coleman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coleman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coleman has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Essential Tremor and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coleman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Coleman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coleman.
