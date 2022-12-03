Overview of Dr. Robert Coleman, MD

Dr. Robert Coleman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University (SOM) and is affiliated with Bronson Methodist Hospital, Munson Medical Center, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Coleman works at SHMG Neurology & Clinical Neuropsychology - Beltline in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Essential Tremor and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.