Dr. Robert Colgrove Jr, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (77)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Robert Colgrove Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Dr. Colgrove Jr works at Vinings Surgery Center in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vinings Surgery Center
    1900 The Exchange SE Ste 300, Atlanta, GA 30339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 955-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wellstar Kennestone Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Tumor
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Benign Tumor
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gastrointestinal Diseases

Treatment frequency



Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 77 ratings
    Patient Ratings (77)
    5 Star
    (71)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Colgrove Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1487731121
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Wright State University in Ohio
    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Colgrove Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colgrove Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Colgrove Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Colgrove Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Colgrove Jr works at Vinings Surgery Center in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Colgrove Jr’s profile.

    77 patients have reviewed Dr. Colgrove Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colgrove Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colgrove Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colgrove Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

