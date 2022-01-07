Dr. Robert Colgrove Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colgrove Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Colgrove Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Colgrove Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Colgrove Jr works at
Locations
Vinings Surgery Center1900 The Exchange SE Ste 300, Atlanta, GA 30339 Directions (770) 955-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare

Ratings & Reviews
I wanted breast augmentation since I was a teenager since I have always been petite and even after having 2 kids I only weighed 103lbs. A couple of my friends referred me to Dr Colgrove and shared their great experience, my only regret from this was not doing it sooner! From the consultation I was a little hesitant on the size after doing so much research there are many different point of views because sizing can go down with the dwelling and healing, Dr Colgrove and his staff assured me of the right size for my small body. I trusted them and I am here to say that I am very content with my results! I also did not think this would be an easy surgery or recovery for me, I was very shocked at how fast I was feeling better with no complications, and my scarring is very minimaI and very light which I also love! I am now 8 months post op and enjoying my new look! I was able to schedule my surgery right after consultation, and within a few weeks I was done with surgery!
About Dr. Robert Colgrove Jr, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487731121
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University in Ohio
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colgrove Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colgrove Jr accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colgrove Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Colgrove Jr speaks Spanish.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Colgrove Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colgrove Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colgrove Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colgrove Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.