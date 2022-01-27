Overview of Dr. Robert Collier, MD

Dr. Robert Collier, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tullahoma, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from BAPTIST MEMORIAL COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE.



Dr. Collier works at Cataract Care Pllc in Tullahoma, TN with other offices in Winchester, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.