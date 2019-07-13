Overview of Dr. Robert Collins, MD

Dr. Robert Collins, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palm Springs, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Good Samaritan Medical Center and HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.



Dr. Collins works at Tampa General Hospital General Surgeons of the Palm Beaches in Palm Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.