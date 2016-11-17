Overview of Dr. Robert Collins Jr, MD

Dr. Robert Collins Jr, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS.



Dr. Collins Jr works at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Reticulosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.