Dr. Robert Collins Jr, MD

Medical Oncology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Collins Jr, MD

Dr. Robert Collins Jr, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS.

Dr. Collins Jr works at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Reticulosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Collins Jr' Office Locations

  1. 1
    University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 645-4673
  2. 2
    Moncrief Cancer Institute
    400 W Magnolia Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 645-4673
  3. 3
    University Hospital Medical Oncology Clinic-physical Therapy
    2201 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 645-4673
  4. 4
    Ut Southwestern Zale Lipshy Pavilion William P Clements Jr University Hospital
    6201 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 633-1100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Transplant Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Sezary's Disease Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Robert Collins Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851350979
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Collins Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Collins Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Collins Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Collins Jr has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Reticulosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collins Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collins Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collins Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

