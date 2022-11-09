Overview of Dr. Robert Collins, MD

Dr. Robert Collins, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Collins works at EmergeOrtho Triad Region in Greensboro, NC with other offices in Summerfield, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.