Dr. Robert Comp, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Comp, MD
Dr. Robert Comp, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CITIZENS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Comp's Office Locations
Pulmonary Associates PA9225 N 3rd St Ste 205, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 997-7263
Pulmonary Associates PA5151 E Broadway Rd Ste 107, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (602) 443-4068
Pulmonary Associates1112 E MCDOWELL RD, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 258-4951
Pulmonary Associates19841 N 27th Ave Ste 102, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (602) 443-4068
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Comp is very professional. Willing to spend time to answer all questions. Staff is very courteous and helpful.
About Dr. Robert Comp, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1588617724
Education & Certifications
- CITIZENS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGICAL TECHNOLOGY
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
