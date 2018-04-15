Dr. Conroy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Conroy, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Conroy, MD
Dr. Robert Conroy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Yakima, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Conroy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Conroy's Office Locations
-
1
Cascade Surgical Partners3003 Tieton Dr Ste 300, Yakima, WA 98902 Directions (509) 575-3946
-
2
Benewah Community Hospital229 S 7th St, Saint Maries, ID 83861 Directions (208) 245-5551
-
3
Yakima Valley Memorial2811 Tieton Dr, Yakima, WA 98902 Directions (509) 575-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Conroy?
Great doctor. Saved my life.
About Dr. Robert Conroy, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1841214962
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Conroy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conroy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Conroy works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Conroy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conroy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conroy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conroy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.