See All General Surgeons in Lititz, PA
Dr. Robert Conter, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Conter, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (17)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Conter, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lititz, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Upmc Lititz.

Dr. Conter works at Lancaster Hma LLC in Lititz, PA with other offices in Lancaster, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jonathan Johnson, MD
Dr. Jonathan Johnson, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. George Younan, MD
Dr. George Younan, MD
4.9 (55)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Lancaster Hma LLC
    1500 Highlands Dr, Lititz, PA 17543 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 299-5000
  2. 2
    Penn State Hershey Childrens Hosp-lancaster Outpat
    2170 Noll Dr Ste 300, Lancaster, PA 17603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 735-9187
  3. 3
    General & Surgical Specialists
    233 College Ave Ste 203, Lancaster, PA 17603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 735-9187

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upmc Lititz

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Port Placements or Replacements
Colorectal Cancer
Abdominal Pain
Port Placements or Replacements
Colorectal Cancer
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Acinar Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acute Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ampullary Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Distal Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Distal Gastrointestinal Tract Cancers Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Duodenal Cancer Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Extrahepatic Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Familial Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Cancer, Borrmann 4 Chevron Icon
Gastric Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatocellular Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatocellular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Malignant Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Islet Cell Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Spleen Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer, Familial Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PA Insurance Services
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Conter?

    Apr 04, 2019
    outstanding and expedient care were recently given to me. having met dr conter only once before my surgery, his explanation of the procedure and confidence put me at ease.
    — Apr 04, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Conter, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Conter, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Conter to family and friends

    Dr. Conter's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Conter

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Conter, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Conter, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831155902
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of California-Los Angeles
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Arizona
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Conter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Conter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Conter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Conter has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Conter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Conter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Conter, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.