Overview

Dr. Robert Cook, MD is a Pulmonologist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Cook works at AdventHealth Medical Group Pulmonology & Sleep Medicine at Medical Office Building in Hendersonville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Obesity and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.