Dr. Robert Coppola Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coppola Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Coppola Jr, DO
Overview of Dr. Robert Coppola Jr, DO
Dr. Robert Coppola Jr, DO is a Neurology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Coppola Jr works at
Dr. Coppola Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Palm Beach Neurology4631 N Congress Ave Ste 200, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 845-0500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coppola Jr?
Dr Coppola was very patient, explain things that my husband and I could understand. Works with the patient instead of telling the patient. Educated in his field and did a through exam. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Robert Coppola Jr, DO
- Neurology
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1518405463
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coppola Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coppola Jr accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coppola Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coppola Jr works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Coppola Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coppola Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coppola Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coppola Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.