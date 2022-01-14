Overview of Dr. Robert Corba, DO

Dr. Robert Corba, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.



Dr. Corba works at OAA Orthopaedic Specialists in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.