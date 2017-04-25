Dr. Robert Corlett Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corlett Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Corlett Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Corlett Jr, MD
Dr. Robert Corlett Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Dr. Corlett Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Corlett Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Robert C Corlett MD2329 Oak Park Ln, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 964-6753
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Corlett Jr?
Dr Corlett is extremely knowledgeable, thoughtful, and really listens to his patients in order to provide excellent care. I have been his patient for many years, and have always received great healthcare from him. He's a genuinely nice person, too.
About Dr. Robert Corlett Jr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1639198161
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Corlett Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Corlett Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corlett Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Corlett Jr works at
Dr. Corlett Jr has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Corlett Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Corlett Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corlett Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corlett Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corlett Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.