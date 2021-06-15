Dr. Robert Cornell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cornell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Cornell, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Cornell, MD
Dr. Robert Cornell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Cornell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cornell's Office Locations
-
1
Robert J. Cornell, MD, PA - General Adult & Prosthetic Urology1315 St Joseph Pkwy Ste 1700, Houston, TX 77002 Directions (713) 347-3833
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cornell?
Dr Cornell did a penile implant for me and did a great job. I would recommend him to anyone needing a urologist.
About Dr. Robert Cornell, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1457331803
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cornell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cornell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cornell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cornell works at
Dr. Cornell has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cornell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Cornell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cornell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cornell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cornell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.