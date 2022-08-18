Overview

Dr. Robert Coyne, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Newton Medical Center.



Dr. Coyne works at Electrophysiology Associates, Morristown, NJ in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Second Degree Heart Block, Mobitz, Type 2 and Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.