Dr. Robert Coyne, MD

Cardiology
4.6 (39)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Coyne, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Newton Medical Center.

Dr. Coyne works at Electrophysiology Associates, Morristown, NJ in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Second Degree Heart Block, Mobitz, Type 2 and Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Electrophysiology Associates, Morristown, NJ
    100 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 971-4261
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Newton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Second Degree Heart Block
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Second Degree Heart Block
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Dysplasia, Familial, 1 Chevron Icon
Brugada Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Implantable Loop Recorder Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Palpitations Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia, Catecholaminergic Polymorphic, 1 Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Financial Group
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 18, 2022
    Dr Coyne was very reassuring and calming about a procedure that I needed. Highly recommend!
    — Aug 18, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Coyne, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1093746646
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MCP/Hahnemann
    Residency
    • Hospital Of University Of Pennsylvania
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard Coll
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiac Electrophysiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Coyne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coyne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Coyne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Coyne works at Electrophysiology Associates, Morristown, NJ in Morristown, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Coyne’s profile.

    Dr. Coyne has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Second Degree Heart Block, Mobitz, Type 2 and Heart Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coyne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Coyne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coyne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coyne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coyne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

