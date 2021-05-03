Dr. Craig has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Craig, DPM
Dr. Robert Craig, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Ft Wright, KY.
Christ Hospital Imaging Center Ft Wright1955 Dixie Hwy, Ft Wright, KY 41011 Directions (513) 333-3338
The Christ Hospital2139 Auburn Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 557-4600Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- 3 7545 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45255 Directions (513) 333-3338
Christ Hospital Orthopedic Associates III LLC11140 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249 Directions (513) 333-3338
- Christ Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
I have nothing but positive things to say about Dr. Craig. He was originally going to be my 2nd opinion, but decided to stick with him based on his expertise and the friendliness of his staff. I had fractured/cracked sesamoid bones in each foot. After outlining options, I decided that surgery was the best outcome after trying the conservative route. Prior to the surgery he outlined a general timeline and answered all of my questions. I had the sesamoidectomy in both feet and he performed the surgery. All went according to plan and I followed the recovery directions as close as I could. I had a little bit of a special circumstance with timing, but he was able to make it work with my schedule. In short, I’m know I made the right decision to stick with Dr. Craig. He was professional, clear, and competent. I’m definitely going back to him if I need any pother needs!
Dr. Craig has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Craig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Craig. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Craig.
