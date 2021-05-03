See All Podiatrists in Ft Wright, KY
Dr. Robert Craig, DPM

Podiatry
2.3 (3)
Map Pin Small Ft Wright, KY
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Craig, DPM

Dr. Robert Craig, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Ft Wright, KY. 

Dr. Craig works at Christ Hospital Imaging Center Ft Wright in Ft Wright, KY with other offices in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Craig's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Christ Hospital Imaging Center Ft Wright
    1955 Dixie Hwy, Ft Wright, KY 41011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 333-3338
  2. 2
    The Christ Hospital
    2139 Auburn Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 557-4600
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    7545 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45255 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 333-3338
  4. 4
    Christ Hospital Orthopedic Associates III LLC
    11140 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 333-3338

Hospital Affiliations
  • Christ Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 03, 2021
    I have nothing but positive things to say about Dr. Craig. He was originally going to be my 2nd opinion, but decided to stick with him based on his expertise and the friendliness of his staff. I had fractured/cracked sesamoid bones in each foot. After outlining options, I decided that surgery was the best outcome after trying the conservative route. Prior to the surgery he outlined a general timeline and answered all of my questions. I had the sesamoidectomy in both feet and he performed the surgery. All went according to plan and I followed the recovery directions as close as I could. I had a little bit of a special circumstance with timing, but he was able to make it work with my schedule. In short, I'm know I made the right decision to stick with Dr. Craig. He was professional, clear, and competent. I'm definitely going back to him if I need any pother needs!
    Zach — May 03, 2021
    About Dr. Robert Craig, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679816631
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Craig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Craig has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Craig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Craig. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Craig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Craig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Craig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

