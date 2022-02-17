Overview

Dr. Robert Crawford, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wadsworth, OH. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital.



Dr. Crawford works at Summa Health at Wadsworth Community Center Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Wadsworth, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.