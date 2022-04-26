See All Podiatrists in Plant City, FL
Dr. Robert Creighton, DPM

Podiatry
4.4 (18)
Map Pin Small Plant City, FL
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Creighton, DPM

Dr. Robert Creighton, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Plant City, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northside Hospital and South Florida Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Creighton works at Ankle And Foot Center in Plant City, FL with other offices in Pinellas Park, FL and St Petersburg, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Creighton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ankle & Foot Center of Tampa Bay
    1408 W Reynolds St Ste A, Plant City, FL 33563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 754-9876
  2. 2
    Ankle & Foot Center of Tampa Bay
    3491 Gandy Blvd N Ste 107, Pinellas Park, FL 33781 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 384-5540
  3. 3
    St. Petersburg
    5637 49th St N, St Petersburg, FL 33709 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 384-5540

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Northside Hospital
  • South Florida Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Robert Creighton, DPM

    Specialties
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Creighton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Creighton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Creighton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Creighton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Creighton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Creighton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

