Dr. Creighton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Creighton, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Creighton, DPM
Dr. Robert Creighton, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Plant City, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northside Hospital and South Florida Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Creighton's Office Locations
Ankle & Foot Center of Tampa Bay1408 W Reynolds St Ste A, Plant City, FL 33563 Directions (813) 754-9876
Ankle & Foot Center of Tampa Bay3491 Gandy Blvd N Ste 107, Pinellas Park, FL 33781 Directions (727) 384-5540
St. Petersburg5637 49th St N, St Petersburg, FL 33709 Directions (727) 384-5540
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- South Florida Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have flat feet. He recommended an outpatient procedure. There were a couple of days of discomfort but after that there is no pain. His on-site eliminated years of foot pain. At 69 years old, I’m very happy.
About Dr. Robert Creighton, DPM
- Podiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rolling Hill Hosp
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University of South Florida
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Creighton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Creighton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Creighton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Creighton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Creighton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Creighton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.