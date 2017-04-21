Overview of Dr. Robert Cristofaro, MD

Dr. Robert Cristofaro, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital.



Dr. Cristofaro works at Robert L. Cristofaro MD and John M. Nelson MD PC in New Rochelle, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Humerus Fracture, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.