Dr. Robert Croft, DDS
Overview
Dr. Robert Croft, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Vancouver, WA. They graduated from University Of Southern California San Francisco.
Locations
Columbia Orthodontics, PC14201 NE 20th Ave Ste C101, Vancouver, WA 98686 Directions (360) 450-2884
Columbia Orthodontics, PC909 W Main St Ste 110, Battle Ground, WA 98604 Directions (360) 450-2876
Columbia Orhtodontics, PC234 SE 136th Ave Ste 105, Vancouver, WA 98684 Directions (360) 450-2878
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- LifeWise
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Croft's professionalism, commitment to fixing my teeth, and his patience in answering my many questions has made this experience very positive. And, the results have exceeded my expectations.
About Dr. Robert Croft, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English, Spanish
- 1316161219
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Dentistry
- University Of Southern California San Francisco
