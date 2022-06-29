Dr. Cross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robert Cross, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Cross, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They completed their fellowship with Temple U
Dr. Cross works at
Locations
Lee Pain Management708 Del Prado Blvd S Ste 7, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 424-3660
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- HealthPark Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Physicians and care staff were excellent.
About Dr. Robert Cross, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Temple U
- Temple U
- Temple U
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Cross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Cross works at
Dr. Cross has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Cross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cross.
