See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Robert Cucin Jr, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Robert Cucin Jr, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Call for new patient details
52 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Cucin Jr, MD

Dr. Robert Cucin Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.

Dr. Cucin Jr works at Robert L Cucin MD Facs in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Peter Henderson, MD
Dr. Peter Henderson, MD
4.7 (14)
View Profile
Dr. Jess Ting, MD
Dr. Jess Ting, MD
3.5 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Bella Avanessian, MD
Dr. Bella Avanessian, MD
2.8 (5)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Morningside.

Dr. Cucin Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Robert L Cucin MD Facs
    799 Broadway Ste 328, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 586-9500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermabrasion
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits
Dermabrasion
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Cucin Jr?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Robert Cucin Jr, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Cucin Jr, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cucin Jr to family and friends

Dr. Cucin Jr's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Cucin Jr

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Cucin Jr, MD.

About Dr. Robert Cucin Jr, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 52 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, French
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1568529675
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Cucin Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Cucin Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cucin Jr works at Robert L Cucin MD Facs in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Cucin Jr’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cucin Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cucin Jr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cucin Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cucin Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Robert Cucin Jr, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.