Dr. Cucinotta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Cucinotta, MD
Dr. Robert Cucinotta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oxford, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
110 N Poplar St Ste 1, Oxford, OH 45056 (513) 853-2120


Robert B. Cucinotta MD Inc.1010 Cereal Ave Ste 209, Hamilton, OH 45013 (513) 867-2843


Trihealth G LLC Dba Indian Springs3145 Hamilton Mason Rd Ste 200A, Fairfield Township, OH 45011 (513) 794-5600


Butler County Medical Center3125 Hamilton Mason Rd, Fairfield Township, OH 45011 (513) 893-8109
- Bethesda North Hospital
- McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Saw Dr. Cucinotta for a colonoscopy.....His team was super, friendly and thorough! Scheduled my husband too!
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Cucinotta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cucinotta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cucinotta has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cucinotta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Cucinotta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cucinotta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cucinotta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cucinotta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.