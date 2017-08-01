Dr. Cupelo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Cupelo, MD
Dr. Robert Cupelo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in East Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital.
MDVIP - East Syracuse, New York5000 Brittonfield Pkwy Ste A124, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Directions (315) 218-0430
Crouse Health736 Irving Ave, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 470-8805Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Cupelo exemplifies what everyone values in a physician: empathy, honesty, integrity, and expertise. He values his patients as much as we value him. He has been my doctor for many years.
- 41 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Dr. Cupelo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cupelo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cupelo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cupelo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cupelo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cupelo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.