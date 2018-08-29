Overview of Dr. Robert Cusick, MD

Dr. Robert Cusick, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Urbana, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Kansas Spine and Specialty Hospital, Kansas Surgery and Recovery Center, Wesley Medical Center and Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER.



Dr. Cusick works at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL with other offices in Champaign, IL and Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.