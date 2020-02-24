Dr. Cykiert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Cykiert, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Cykiert, MD
Dr. Robert Cykiert, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Cykiert's Office Locations
Robert Cykiert M.d. PC345 E 37th St Rm 210, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 922-1430
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cykiert's office sets the bar high (and where it should be in medicine) for professionalism, attentiveness, care and diligence. It is clear that Dr. Cykiert cares about his patients as much as his practice. The entire staff is well in tune with the sensitivity of visiting a doctor, and after each visit i leave feeling comfortable and well looked out for.
About Dr. Robert Cykiert, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1407865538
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Ophthalmology
