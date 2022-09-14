See All Pediatric Surgeons in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Dr. Robert Cywes, MD

Pediatric Surgery
3.8 (79)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Robert Cywes, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cape Town, Cape Town, South Africa and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.

Dr. Cywes works at JACKSONVILLE SURGICAL ASSOCIATES MD PA in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with other offices in Jacksonville, FL and Jupiter, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gardens Surgery Center LLC
    2865 Pga Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 627-4107
  2. 2
    Jsapa
    8833 Perimeter Park Blvd Ste 202, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 410-3934
  3. 3
    Peter Lyn, MD
    601 University Blvd Ste 206, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 627-4107

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic, Dominant Type Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Obesity Hypoventilation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 79 ratings
    Patient Ratings (79)
    5 Star
    (52)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Cywes, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Afrikaans, Dutch and French
    NPI Number
    • 1871563031
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • C.S. Mott Children's Hospital, University Of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Mi-Pediatric Surgery
    Residency
    • Toronto General Hospital and University Of Toronto, Toronto, Canada-Gallie Surgical Scientist Program (Ph.D.)
    Internship
    • Groote Schuur Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa
    Medical Education
    • University Of Cape Town, Cape Town, South Africa
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Cape Town / Faculty of Health Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Pediatric Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Cywes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cywes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cywes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cywes speaks Afrikaans, Dutch and French.

    79 patients have reviewed Dr. Cywes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cywes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cywes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cywes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

