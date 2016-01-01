Dr. Robert Dague, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dague is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Dague, DDS
Overview of Dr. Robert Dague, DDS
Dr. Robert Dague, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Redding, CA.
Dr. Dague works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Dague's Office Locations
-
1
Robert L. Dague DDS2081 VICTOR AVE, Redding, CA 96002 Directions (530) 691-1147
-
2
Hanley Michael D DC2021 Victor Ave, Redding, CA 96002 Directions (530) 338-0446
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dague?
About Dr. Robert Dague, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1427279686
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dague has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dague has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dague works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dague. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dague.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dague, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dague appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.