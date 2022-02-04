Dr. Robert Dallapiazza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dallapiazza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Dallapiazza, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Dallapiazza, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They completed their fellowship with Toronto Western Hospital - Neurological Surgery
Tulane Neuroscience Center1415 Tulane Ave Fl 5, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-5561
Tulane Doctors Neurosciences - Covington101 Judge Tanner Blvd Ste 402, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 951-3222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
- Tulane Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
On time and very informative.
- Neurosurgery
- English
- Toronto Western Hospital - Neurological Surgery
- University of Virginia
- University of Wisconsin-Madison
- Neurosurgery
