Dr. Robert Daly, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Daly, DDS
Overview
Dr. Robert Daly, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Crownsville, MD. They specialize in Dentistry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from The University Of Maryland Dental School In Baltimore-D.D.S.|University Of Maryland Dental School.
Dr. Daly works at
Locations
-
1
Waugh Chapel Dental1417 Paddocks Ct, Crownsville, MD 21032 Directions (410) 451-9600
-
2
Waugh Chapel Dental2391 Brandermill Blvd Ste 102, Gambrills, MD 21054 Directions (410) 451-9600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Daly?
Wonderful Dentist and a great person!
About Dr. Robert Daly, DDS
- Dentistry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1174733844
Education & Certifications
- Surgical Implants-Misch Institute Of Implantology
- The University Of Maryland Dental School In Baltimore-D.D.S.|University Of Maryland Dental School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daly accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daly works at
628 patients have reviewed Dr. Daly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.