Overview

Dr. Robert Daly, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Crownsville, MD. They specialize in Dentistry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from The University Of Maryland Dental School In Baltimore-D.D.S.|University Of Maryland Dental School.



Dr. Daly works at Waugh Chapel Dental in Crownsville, MD with other offices in Gambrills, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.