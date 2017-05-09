Dr. Robert Darnell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Darnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Darnell, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Darnell, MD
Dr. Robert Darnell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
Norton Surgical Specialists - Louisville General Surgery - St Matthews4123 Dutchmans Ln Ste 607, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 899-6470
Norton Brownsboro Hospital4960 Norton Healthcare Blvd, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 446-8000
Louisville General Surgery Pllc4121 Dutchmans Ln Ste 607, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 899-6470
- 4 4950 Norton Healthcare Blvd Ste 100, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 899-6470
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Advantage Care Network (ACN)
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Center Care
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Commission for Children with Special Needs
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- First Health
- Hospice & Palliative Care Services,Inc.
- Humana
- Indiana Health Network
- Kentucky Racing Health and Welfare
- Lincoln Financial Group
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- National Provider Network
- Owensboro Community Health Network
- Passport Health Plan
- Sagamore Health Network
- SIHO Insurance Services
- United Concordia
- United Teacher Associates Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- Vista Health Plan
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Darnell, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1952363566
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Dr. Darnell has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Appendicitis and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Darnell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Darnell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darnell.
