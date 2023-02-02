Overview of Dr. Robert Dasilva, MD

Dr. Robert Dasilva, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown and Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center.



Dr. Dasilva works at Midlands Orthopedics and Neurosurgery in Columbia, SC with other offices in Irmo, SC and Lexington, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.