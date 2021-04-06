Dr. Robert Davies, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davies is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Davies, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Davies, MD
Dr. Robert Davies, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine - Philadelphia PA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.
Dr. Davies works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Davies' Office Locations
-
1
Davies Robert MD Office1370 13th Ave S Ste 121, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (904) 644-3303Monday8:30am - 2:00pmTuesday8:30am - 2:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:30am - 2:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davies?
The best doctor anywhere. He is thorough, kind and compassionate. He takes however long is needed to make sure you understand your condition and your treatment plans. His nurse, Teresa, is stellar. He literally saved my life. I would recommend him without hesitation to anyone!
About Dr. Robert Davies, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1861528101
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida School of Medicine (UROL) - Tampa FL
- Chicago Medical School - North Chicago IL
- Temple University School of Medicine - Philadelphia PA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davies has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davies accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davies works at
Dr. Davies has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Orchitis and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davies on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Davies. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davies.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davies, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davies appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.