Dr. Robert Davis, MD
Dr. Robert Davis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from LOYOLA COLLEGE OF MARYLAND and is affiliated with Atlantic General Hospital and Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.
Robert J. Davis M.d. P.A.1344 S Division St Ste 202, Salisbury, MD 21804 Directions (410) 543-8880
- Atlantic General Hospital
- Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Painless and easy procedure for me of melanoma removal.
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
46 years of experience
English
- LOYOLA COLLEGE OF MARYLAND
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Wound Repair, Excision of Skin Cancer and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
