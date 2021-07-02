Overview

Dr. Robert Davis, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Davis works at Family Foot & Ankle Specialists in Bridgeport, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.