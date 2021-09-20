Dr. Robert Davoudi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davoudi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Davoudi, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Davoudi, MD
Dr. Robert Davoudi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
Dr. Davoudi's Office Locations
Georgia Plastic Surgery Specialist3855 Pleasant Hill Rd Ste 300, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (770) 418-1234
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have had 2 surgeries with Dr. Davoudi - abdominoplasty (tummy tuck) on 12/23/19 and bilateral Brachioplasty (arm skin reduction) on 06/02/21. I am ecstatically happy with the results of both! 20 years ago I had a Roux-en-y (gastric bypass) and lost 160 pounds. I went from a size 26/28 to size 8. After 20 years I have kept the weight off, but hated the hanging skin. You couldn't wear sleeveless anything and even a girdle wouldn't hide the excess tummy skin. After having a large hernia occur following emergency surgery, I decided that if I had to have it fixed I was going to get something I wanted too! I chose Dr. Davoudi because a nurse friend of mine had 2 procedures with him and was very happy with her results. Dr. Davoudi is both a Board Certified General Surgeon as well as a Board Certified Plastic Surgeon so he could do both procedures. My insurance paid for the repair and I paid for the tummy tuck. I paid for the arm surgery in full. Any surgery is rough the first 2-
About Dr. Robert Davoudi, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1356343727
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Davoudi works at
