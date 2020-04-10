Dr. Dean has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Dean, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Dean, MD
Dr. Robert Dean, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Oro Valley Hospital, St. Mary's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Dean works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Dean's Office Locations
-
1
Tucson Ear Nose & Throat6320 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 300, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 575-1272
-
2
Tucson Ear, Nose & Throat2121 N Craycroft Rd Bldg 5, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 296-8500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Children's Clinic Rehabilitation Svs2600 N Wyatt Dr, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 324-5437
-
4
Carondelet St. Joseph's Hospital350 N Wilmot Rd, Tucson, AZ 85711 Directions (520) 296-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Oro Valley Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dean?
Simply the best in 5 different specialities: ENT, Sleep disorders, allergies, plastic surgery, restructuring bodily passages without surgery, et.al. ! My kind of man, doc, friend, etc...... Anand Yogendra 'yogi' tucson desert
About Dr. Robert Dean, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1255389532
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dean accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dean works at
Dr. Dean has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dean on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Dean. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dean.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.