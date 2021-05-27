Dr. Robert Dean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Dean, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Dean, MD
Dr. Robert Dean, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from U Penn Sch Med and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Dean works at
Dr. Dean's Office Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 340-8895Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dean?
Dr. Dean is awesome! He spent over an hour with my wife and I, explaining and answering questions on lymphoma. I felt very good about the path we needed to take and was very comfortable with him. Great doctor!
About Dr. Robert Dean, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1306800735
Education & Certifications
- U Penn Sch Med
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dean has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dean accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dean works at
Dr. Dean has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dean on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dean. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dean.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.