Dr. Robert Dean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Dean, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Dean, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Northern Dutchess Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Dr. Dean works at
Locations
-
1
Poughkeepsie GI243 North Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 471-9410
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Dutchess Hospital
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dean?
Dr. Dean is intelligent, professional, reliable and caring. I highly recommend him and his office.
About Dr. Robert Dean, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1326042011
Education & Certifications
- John L Doyne Hospital
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dean has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dean accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dean works at
Dr. Dean has seen patients for Hernia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dean on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Dean. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dean.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.