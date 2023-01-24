Overview

Dr. Robert Dean, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Northern Dutchess Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Dean works at Premier Medical Group - GI Division in Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.