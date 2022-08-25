Overview of Dr. Robert Debernardo, MD

Dr. Robert Debernardo, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.



Dr. Debernardo works at Neuromuscular Center in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.