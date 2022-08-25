Dr. Robert Debernardo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Debernardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Debernardo, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-0289Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is a very great doctor, put the patient at ease and explains very well what he is going to do! I do recomend him 100%.. Also all the nurses and were very kind
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University|Massachusetts General Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University
- Johns Hopkins University
- Temple University School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hillcrest Hospital
